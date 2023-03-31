Ombudsman for MGNREGS settles 174 complaints in Kozhikode district

March 31, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

V.P. Sukumaran, Ombudsman for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), has settled 174 complaints in Kozhikode district. As many as 185 complaints were submitted for the consideration of the Ombudsman last year for settlement.

A majority of complaints pertained to delayed payment of wages, denial of wages, poor facilities at workplaces, denial of insurance coverage for accidents at worksites, and difficulties related to online recording of attendance.

The Ombudsman expressed satisfaction with the support extended by the district administration and the joint project coordinator for addressing grievances in time. In Kozhikode district alone, as many as 28 adalats and 17 public hearings were held to address the reported issues in the last financial year.

Based on complaints, direct inspection was held in 17 locations in the district. Reports were also forwarded to the State government on areas where intervention was required, said a press release issued by the Ombudsman here on Friday.