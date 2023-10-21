HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Old stock of fish seized at Koyilandy market

October 21, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Officials say they seized around 130 kg of inedible fish and destroyed it.

Officials say they seized around 130 kg of inedible fish and destroyed it.

A special squad of the Food Safety department on Friday night seized an old stock of stingray fish kept for resale at Koyilandy market.

Officials said they seized around 130 kg of inedible fish and destroyed it. The containers brought to the Koyilandy and Vadakara harbours for loading were also examined. Apart from collecting 39 samples for inspection, the vehicles kept at the harbours for loading fish were also examined. Officials said the licence of the Food Safety department was mandatory for all small vehicles used for fish trade. The annual licence is available on payment of ₹100 along with identity documents, they said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.