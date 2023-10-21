Old stock of fish seized at Koyilandy market

October 21, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special squad of the Food Safety department on Friday night seized an old stock of stingray fish kept for resale at Koyilandy market.

Officials said they seized around 130 kg of inedible fish and destroyed it. The containers brought to the Koyilandy and Vadakara harbours for loading were also examined. Apart from collecting 39 samples for inspection, the vehicles kept at the harbours for loading fish were also examined. Officials said the licence of the Food Safety department was mandatory for all small vehicles used for fish trade. The annual licence is available on payment of ₹100 along with identity documents, they said.