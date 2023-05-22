HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Old Kozhikode Corporation building to be conserved

May 22, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Archives and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil inaugurated the comprehensive conservation project of the old Corporation building.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that students of history get to learn the true history, and archaeological museums and district heritage museums are being set up with this objective,” the Minister said, adding that the Department of Archaeology had taken up the protection of several memorials, and that efforts were on to identify more remains of the past and protect them.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the function. E. Dineshan, Director, Department of Archaeology, presented the report.

The old Corporation building is being conserved as a museum considering its historical significance at a cost of ₹1.02 crore. The project has obtained technical sanction, and tender proceedings have been completed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.