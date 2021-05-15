Kozhikode

Old age homes told to maintain vigil

The Department of Social Justice has asked managements of old age homes and psychosocial institutions in the district to be alert in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Staff and residents of these institutions have been advised to maintain strict COVID-19 protocol, given the fact that elderly persons are vulnerable to infection.

Participating in an online meeting, Kerala Social Security Mission Regional Director Dr. Rahul asked officials of the above institutions to maintain strict personal hygiene and maintain social distancing.

The heads of the institutions have been told to make note of anyone showing even mild symptoms such as fever or cold and accommodate them separately and conduct COVID-19 test at the earliest. They should also take initiative to get all staff members and residents vaccinated.

Besides, the institutions should comply with instructions given by health officials. They should also keep the COVID helpline numbers handy, Dr. Rahul said.

District Social Justice Officer Asharaf Kavil presided over the meeting.

