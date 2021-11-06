Officials yet to assess damage caused by landslips: farmers

Kozhikode

06 November 2021

Loss of crops, property has hit 30 families in Kavilumpara

The Revenue and Agriculture departments are yet to take stock of the huge damage caused by the recent episodes of landslips in various parts of Kavilumpara panchayat in Kozhikode district.

Farmers from the area say all food and cash crops in more than six hectares have been swept away in the incidents. The issue is yet to draw the required attention of the authorities for extending compensation for the needy, they say.

According to the leaders of local farmers’ organisations, many of the affected fields at Chappanthottam, Poyilomchal, Valluvankunnu, and Mulavattam are now filled with larger stones and mud, making it challenging for any fresh farming project. Such types of loss are hardly estimated by the revenue department authorities in their records for financial assistance, they complain.

Though the local panchayat authorities have visited the affected spots, including the damaged Kuttiyadi Ghat Road to assess the loss, they are unable to declare any financial package for the farmers as a temporary solution. According to them, only a district-level report with proper recommendation by the District Collector will help the farmers to have some relief.

“As the landslips have not claimed any life or destroyed a large number of houses, the Revenue department authorities are treating it as a less serious incident. In effect, it has affected the daily income of over 30 families in the panchayat,” said a local body member from the area. He said that the multiple landslips had caused a huge mental shock for them which should be properly addressed by the authorities with a suitable relief package.

Meanwhile, Revenue Department sources said a comprehensive report with details of the total loss would be submitted to the district administration soon as part of the usual procedures. They also claimed that the district administration had the preliminary records of the already reported loss by the village authorities to help the farmers secure the eligible compensation.