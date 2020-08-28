Officials turning blind eye to illegal quarrying, say activists

Kozhikode

28 August 2020 22:13 IST

Chengottumala residents to stage hunger strike on eve of Thiruvonam

Leaders of various local action councils fighting against the operation of granite quarries in the ecologically sensitive areas of Kozhikode district have voiced their strong protest against the alleged laxity of senior revenue department officers in addressing their concerns.

They claim that the complaints related to unlawful mining activities in upland areas remain ignored even after the recent formation of taluk-level special squads by the district administration.

A local action committee leader from Kozhikode’s Koombara said complaints against the dangerous mining activities taking place in his village were yet to draw any positive response. “The mining work continues here even during this monsoon season. We want the District Collector to visit this spot and examine the situation,” he said.

The members of the local action committee held the Geology Department officials accountable for the uninterrupted operation of the quarries. They said that the formation of a special committee would only help to uncover the alleged malpractice in granting permission for the quarries.

The Chengottumala Samrakshana Samiti, another local residents’ collective which has been on warpath against the move to open a granite quarry in their village, said their months-long fight against the upcoming project was yet to succeed with the hostile approach of some of senior government officials. To expose the alleged nexus, the Samiti members are planning to stage a hunger strike in their own houses on the eve of Thiruvonam.

The samiti leaders said the experience had been the same for many other residents’ committees in their fight against such polluting quarry projects in Karassery and Kavilumpara grama panchayats. According to them, even the panchayat authorities were finding it difficult to overcome external interventions in permitting such projects.