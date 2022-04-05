Officials trained in Harithamitram waste management system in Kozhikode

April 05, 2022 21:23 IST

Health officials and resource persons from various local bodies in Kozhikode district were provided hands-on training in the 'Harithamitram Smart Garbage Monitoring System' on Tuesday.

Harithamitram is a waste management system that enables monitoring of various sanitation and waste management programmes being implemented by local bodies, the ground-level realities and complaint redressal on a real-time basis across the State. It involves several components such as a database based on a detailed survey on waste distribution, a technician application for service providers and technicians, a customer application, another application that includes details of MCFs, RRFs and Clean Kerala company, and a web portal that contains comprehensive data on waste management initiatives across the State.

“Even though we have made some progress in sanitation and waste management sectors in recent years, we have been unable to carry out projects completely,” said MLA Thottathil Raveendran who inaugurated the programme.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, in his keynote address, pointed out the need for regular monitoring for effective completion of programmes. “Local bodies nowadays carry out door-to-door collection of garbage. But there is no system to monitor it. Hence the importance of the Harithamitram system,” he added. Through this system, the public will be able to register complaints regarding waste management, identify garbage dumps in public places and assess its quantity.

District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi presided over the event. Haritha Keralam Mission district coordinator P. Prakashan, Suchitwa Mission assistant coordinators K.P. Radhakrishnan and Usha Kumari. T.M, Keltron district project coordinator Vaishakh. B and Haritha Keralam Mission resource person Rajesh. A. spoke on various aspects of the system in the training programme.