Officials take stock of loss suffered by ryots in Kozhikode

Agriculture Department officials have begun assessing the loss suffered by paddy farmers in Kozhikode district following intermittent rain over the past few days.

In Thalakkulathur grama panchayat alone, paddy in around 25 acres has perished. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran who visited the affected areas in Thalakkulathur asked District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao to take appropriate relief measures for the farmers. He also sought suggestions from the district administration to minimise the impact of natural calamities in the future.

Mr. Rao also visited the affected areas and interacted with farmers. A report will be submitted to the government soon.

Meanwhile, farmers organisations demanded the immediate release of aid for farmers.

They also sought better relief measures for vegetable and fruit farms that were hit by the unexpected downpour.