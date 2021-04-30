Officials ordered to collect oxygen cylinders of industries

4,915 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kozhikode

District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao has directed village officers to collect oxygen cylinders used for industrial purposes and deposit them at the warehouse of the Kerala Medical Corporation at the earliest. This is to overcome the crisis that may arise at the FLTCs and CFLTCs in the district due to the shortage of oxygen.

The village officers will collect the oxygen cylinders with the help of officials in the industries department and tahsildars will lead the operation. A special squad has been formed under Additional District Magistrate N.Premachandran for the purpose.

Meanwhile, 4,915 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Friday. District Medical Officer V.Jayashree said that four of the new patients had returned from foreign countries recently while 17 were from other States. The source was unknown in 177 cases while 4,717 had got infected through local transmission.

2,013 recover

At the same time, 2,013 people, who had been under treatment for COVID, had been cured and discharged. At present, there were 42.815 COVID patients in the district. There are 97,188 people under observation.

Meanwhile, 19,123 samples were sent for testing on Friday. The test positivity rate was 27.05%.