Officials mull relocating more families from vulnerable villages in Kozhikode

Move in the wake recent incidents of rain-related calamities

In the wake of the yellow alert for Kozhikode district till October 28 and the recent episodes of rain-related calamities in villages, the Revenue Department is seriously considering relocating more families from the vulnerable village areas. Village officers have been asked to identify houses in critical areas where previous incidents of landslips and flash floods had claimed many lives and damaged properties.

Revenue Department sources said the areas where soil piping phenomenon had already been confirmed in the past would be given top priority. Those staying close to flooded rivers would be asked to make use of the facilities in relief camps or any other convenient location suited for them as a temporary arrangement, they said.

Within the Thamarassery taluk alone, there are five panchayats included in the list of vulnerable locations based on the previous incidents of landslips and flash floods. Many families in Kodenchery panchayat have already been shifted to safer locations with the assistance of local rescue teams.

The shifted families also include tribespeople from Chembukadavu and Vendekkumpoyil settlements. There were also similar shifting efforts last year following a flash flood in the Chalippuzha river. Officials said over 30 families from the area were in need of temporary rehabilitation support.

Local body representatives from the Thamarassery taluk said efforts were also on to shift more families from various parts of Kattippara and Puthuppadi grama panchayats where landslips and flash floods had caused huge damage in the past. Many of the rural families here are yet to return to normalcy after the death of their close family members in such incidents.