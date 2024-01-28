GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials delaying projects in Kozhikode under pressure from CPI(M), says M.K. Raghavan

Union Ministry orders inquiry into the complaint

January 28, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, Congress MP for Kozhikode, has accused a section of officials in the district of deliberately delaying development projects under political pressure from local body members affiliated to the CPI(M).

The allegation comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in which Mr. Raghavan is expected to seek a fourth term from the constituency. The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has begun an inquiry into the allegation after Mr. Raghavan lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker. The MP had attached copies of the minutes of the project review meetings to support his claim. The Deputy Director, Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division, is learnt to have sought a report from the Additional Chief Secretary and the District Collector, Kozhikode.

According to the MP’s office, the complaint is mainly related to the delay in implementation of the Oyalamala drinking water project in Ulliyeri Grama Panchayat. Though funds for the project had been sanctioned two years ago, the officials in the Balussery block, who are in charge of implementation, were reportedly sitting on it. The MP has sought department-level action against the officials.

Mr. Raghavan’s complaint says that the elected representatives of the CPI(M) had asked the officials to delay the project. The officials had confirmed it too, he says. The MP says that official action should be initiated against those who deliberately delay projects. However, N.M. Balaraman, vice-president, Ulliyeri Grama Panchayat, said on Sunday that only a meagre amount of funds were sanctioned for the local body by the MP and almost all of it had been utilised.

Mr. Raghavan, meanwhile, has also alleged that certain officials in the Kozhikode Corporation and Kozhikode block too were reluctant to install high mast and mini mast lights within their limits even after funds had been sanctioned for the purpose.

