Officials complete mandatory training ahead of local body polls

Stress laid on COVID-19 protocol to be followed during in each booth

Returning officers and assistant returning officers for the forthcoming local body elections have completed their two-day mandatory training in Kozhikode district. The batch-wise training by restricting the total entry below 40 was conducted at select locations in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

The training sessions for panchayat-level officials were held in various blocks. District-level training sessions were held for officials from municipalities. A separate one-day training for those deputed for polling and counting duties will be held later.

Stringent safety precautions were followed during the sessions in view of the pandemic threat. Only halls without air conditioners were used for the purpose. While hand sanitisers were provided, physical distancing was strictly followed by the officials.

Training coordinators said stress was laid on the COVID-19 protocol to be followed during the election process in each booth. Apart from ensuring smooth polling, the officials will be responsible for overseeing voters’ compliance with safety guidelines.

At the time of submission of nominations and their scrutiny, the officials should make necessary arrangements in line with the COVID-19 protocol. To avoid rush, they should fix a time schedule for each candidate for filing papers. Not more than three persons will be permitted at the timing of filing nomination. The procedure will be the same for scrutiny of documents.

The officials were also told about the procedures to be followed in case a candidate tests positive for the virus. On such occasions, they should complete the formalities through a proposer on behalf of the candidate.

There were also sessions on handling of electronic voting machines, distribution of poll materials, and booth management. Besides, special squads will be deployed to ensure proper enforcement of the health protocol.