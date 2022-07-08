Official apathy led to password leak in Kozhikode Corporation, say probe reports

Reports point to lack of discipline among Corporation employees

Reports point to lack of discipline among Corporation employees

All inquiry reports on the Sanchaya scam in the Kozhikode Corporation point to a lack of discipline and lackadaisical attitude of certain employees as reasons behind the password leak.

The internal inquiry report by Additional Secretary V. Manoharan points out how technically proficient members of the Corporation staff exploited the lack of technical know-how among others to use the latter’s login details. “A large section of senior staff, despite training, are unwilling to use new technologies. At the fag end of their career, they feel it is unnecessary at that stage,” Mr. Manoharan said, adding that such officials had to pay a heavy price for their seemingly “innocent negligence”.

The report submitted by D. Saju, Regional Joint Director (Urban Affairs) of the Local Self-Government department, too came up with a similar finding. “They [employees] were not keen on keeping their login details confidential. Some officials let the section clerks handle their login details for convenience and thus the same person became the user, verifier, and approver,” Mr. Saju said.

Both reports have underlined the fault with the software and negligence on the part of the Information Kerala Mission in handing over login details. “Even retired employees and those on daily wages had login IDs and passwords. The Mission never kept track of whether they continued working with the Corporation. Also, there was no register of users,” Mr. Saju said.

Mr. Manoharan said he did not come across the ‘parallel file’ occurrence during his investigation. It was revealed recently that some officials had created parallel files without the knowledge of the Corporation Secretary for unauthorised buildings that were given numbers, to sabotage the inquiry, as irregularities were noticed by the authorities in April. It was when a second case of fraud came up in June that the authorities realised that a larger scam was on.