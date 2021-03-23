T. Renuka has been elected president and M.K. Sribiju secretary of the Malabar Dermatology Club.
Amitha Kumari is the treasurer. A release said that the election was held on March 21.
T. Renuka has been elected president and M.K. Sribiju secretary of the Malabar Dermatology Club.
Amitha Kumari is the treasurer. A release said that the election was held on March 21.
Printable version | Mar 23, 2021 11:24:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/office-bearers-elected/article34144416.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.