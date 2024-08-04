Off-roaders’ clubs seek protective policy from Kerala government for fearless operation

Off-roaders’ clubs have urged the Kerala government and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to implement a protective policy for modified off-road vehicles, given their crucial role in rescue operations at disaster-hit sites.

Lauding the club members’ commendable role in the landslide-hit Wayanad, off-road vehicle owners said that the State’s Disaster Management Authority could receive even greater support with the establishment of such a policy.

“We are praised for our adventurous efforts during disasters, yet we are treated like criminals on the road. Both the MVD and the police are targeting our vehicles and owners. This hunt needs to stop,” said Sabin Paul, president of Pulpally Off-roaders Club that delivered crucial rescue assistance at Chooralmala and Mundakkai. He added that only a proper government policy would guarantee the safety of his team members.

Mr. Paul and the club’s secretary, Anil Karunan, said that all off-road clubs in the State were ready to cooperate with government regulations and remain prepared to act as a relief force during emergencies. “What we seek is government support in establishing proper training facilities by appointing qualified instructors and providing suitable ground for trainees,” they added.

Prominent off-roaders’ clubs in Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram are opposing MVD enforcement squads over ‘Operation Thar,’ which targets modified off-road vehicles.

The four trucks used by the Pulpally off-roaders have been fined multiple times by the MVD for having banned color codes, said off-roaders’ club members from Kozhikode.

“Without modifications, no vehicles are fit for off-road rides. Both the police and the MVD squads understand this, yet they take stringent actions against us. Often, these officers request our support during emergencies,” says Bibin Thomas, an off-road vehicle owner in Kannur.

Meanwhile, MVD officials said that misuse of modified vehicles on roads, which endangers others’ safety, would be addressed seriously. They also added that all enforcement squads operate based on current State laws and could not make individual exceptions without amending the existing rules.

