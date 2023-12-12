ADVERTISEMENT

Obscene message to student: Kozhikode medical college assistant professor suspended

December 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Director of Medical Education (DME) has suspended an assistant professor attached to the Department of Anatomy at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, from service on charge of sending obscene messages to a student.

The students’ union and the Students Federation of India lodged complaints against the teacher with the college principal. Subsequently, an internal inquiry was conducted and a report submitted to the DME, recommending action against him.

The teacher was removed from his duties after the students’ union and the SFI filed their complaints on December 7 and the girl lodged another one on December 8. Copies of the complaints have been handed over to the police as well.

