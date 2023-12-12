HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Obscene message to student: Kozhikode medical college assistant professor suspended

December 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Director of Medical Education (DME) has suspended an assistant professor attached to the Department of Anatomy at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, from service on charge of sending obscene messages to a student.

The students’ union and the Students Federation of India lodged complaints against the teacher with the college principal. Subsequently, an internal inquiry was conducted and a report submitted to the DME, recommending action against him.

The teacher was removed from his duties after the students’ union and the SFI filed their complaints on December 7 and the girl lodged another one on December 8. Copies of the complaints have been handed over to the police as well.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.