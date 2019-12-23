Kozhikode

Oasis Compound sits on a powder keg

Vulnerable: There are nearly 150 shops, legal and illegal, on Oasis Compound. A mere spark is enough to turn the congested area into an inferno.

Vulnerable: There are nearly 150 shops, legal and illegal, on Oasis Compound. A mere spark is enough to turn the congested area into an inferno.   | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH

more-in

The congested and twisted alleys of Oasis Compound on Moideen Palli Road are sitting on a powder keg.

Around 150 shops, legal and illegal, function on the compound. The adjoining Baby Bazaar and Annexe Complex have 75 and 40 shops respectively, making the centre one of the busiest retail and wholesale hubs in the city. Unauthorised construction has also been reported in the area.

Several years ago, firefighters had a difficult time when a fire broke out at a toy shop trading in cheap Chinese goods. Traders then had to flee for their lives through the narrow pathways.

Prompt action and apparent ‘luck’ had averted a major tragedy. But the negligence in fire safety measures came to the fore. Even today, merchants burn heaps of rubbish, unwanted goods and materials.

Clothes and paper carelessly dumped inside shops make the compound a vulnerable area.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
fire
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 12:49:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/oasis-compound-sits-on-a-powder-keg/article30375045.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY