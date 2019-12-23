Oasis Compound sits on a powder keg

The congested and twisted alleys of Oasis Compound on Moideen Palli Road are sitting on a powder keg.
Around 150 shops, legal and illegal, function on the compound. The adjoining Baby Bazaar and Annexe Complex have 75 and 40 shops respectively, making the centre one of the busiest retail and wholesale hubs in the city. Unauthorised construction has also been reported in the area.
Several years ago, firefighters had a difficult time when a fire broke out at a toy shop trading in cheap Chinese goods. Traders then had to flee for their lives through the narrow pathways.
Prompt action and apparent ‘luck’ had averted a major tragedy. But the negligence in fire safety measures came to the fore. Even today, merchants burn heaps of rubbish, unwanted goods and materials.
Clothes and paper carelessly dumped inside shops make the compound a vulnerable area.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.