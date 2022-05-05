Nurses’ Week observance in Kozhikode
The district-level nurses’ week observance will begin here on Friday. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will open the celebrations at Government Nursing College, Kozhikode. District Medical Officer N. Ummer will chair the event. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy will be the chief guest, a press release said.
