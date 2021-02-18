Number plate recognition cameras commissioned

CM inaugurates project to streamline surveillance

The improved Closed Circuit Television Camera Control Room and Command Centre connected with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras was commissioned in Kozhikode city on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new project, which is expected to streamline the camera surveillance measures within the city police limits.

Officials at the police control room said the ANPR cameras were introduced in Kozhikode district first to effectively track the details of vehicles using the registration number tracking feature.

A 24x7 live surveillance would be possible to monitor vehicles, with the special cameras, they said.

A senior official attached to the Special Branch said all the major entrances and traffic junctions within the city limits had already been brought under the coverage of ANPR cameras. The new command centre would be able to watch visuals live from these cameras.

Along with the existing CCTV camera network, the ANPR cameras too would assist the police to quickly track traffic-related offences, hit-and-run cases and vehicle thefts with digital evidence.

Officials said the visuals stored at the command centre would also be helpful for investigations into various other criminal cases.

The formation of the new Feroke police subdivision was also announced by the Chief Minister on Thursday. Officials said the new subdivision apart from the existing Kozhikode Medical College and Kozhikode city subdivisions would increase the administrative efficiency. The designated Assistant Commissioner took charge to coordinate the activities of the new subdivision on Thursday.