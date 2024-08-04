ADVERTISEMENT

Number of relief camps reduced to nine in Kozhikode

Published - August 04, 2024 10:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Majority of the remaining 913 persons in relief camps are those hit by the Vilangad landslip

The Hindu Bureau

Noticing the improved weather conditions, the Revenue Department has closed most of the relief camps in Kozhikode district. At present, only nine camps accommodating 913 people in Vadakara, Thamarassery and Koyilandy taluks remain operational.

Disaster Management Authority officials said that all relief camps in Kozhikode taluk were closed on August 4 (Sunday) as members returned to their homes. They added that seven of the remaining camps were in Vadakar accommodating 754 people.

Vanimel panchayat officials reported that most of the remaining relief camp members were those affected by the Vilangad landslip. They added that the camps in Vilangad and surrounding areas would only be closed once permanent shelter had been secured for the residents.

