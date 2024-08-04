GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Number of relief camps reduced to nine in Kozhikode

Majority of the remaining 913 persons in relief camps are those hit by the Vilangad landslip

Published - August 04, 2024 10:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Noticing the improved weather conditions, the Revenue Department has closed most of the relief camps in Kozhikode district. At present, only nine camps accommodating 913 people in Vadakara, Thamarassery and Koyilandy taluks remain operational.

Disaster Management Authority officials said that all relief camps in Kozhikode taluk were closed on August 4 (Sunday) as members returned to their homes. They added that seven of the remaining camps were in Vadakar accommodating 754 people.

Vanimel panchayat officials reported that most of the remaining relief camp members were those affected by the Vilangad landslip. They added that the camps in Vilangad and surrounding areas would only be closed once permanent shelter had been secured for the residents.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / avalanche/landslide / disaster management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.