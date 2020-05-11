Number of people under observation going up in Kozhikode

The number of people under surveillance is gradually going up in Kozhikode in the wake of the return of more expatriates and natives of the district from other States.

The District Medical Officer has also brought out detailed guidelines for the functioning of COVID-19 care centres to quarantine suspected patients. A meeting was also held at the collectorate on Monday to chalk out a plan of action for hospitals.

In a release, V. Jayasree, DMO, said that 3,203 people were under observation now in Kozhikode, including 267 people who were newly added. Twenty-four people are at the Government Medical College Hospital. Nine persons were discharged on Monday. The number of expatriates under surveillance is 164, of whom 75 are at COVID-19 care centres. The rest at their homes, including 27 pregnant women.

Meanwhile, the guidelines issued by the DMO’s office say that public or private institutions being taken over as COVID-19 care centres should be managed by a committee led by local body chiefs. The medical officer, health inspector, and junior public health nurse attached to the respective local bodies as well as the tehsildar, village officer, and staff from the police, civil supplies and fire service should be its members along with a representative of the private or public institution being taken over. Ensuring hygiene and providing food for those being quarantined are the responsibility of this committee. Volunteers who carry food and medicines to the people there should wear N-95 mask and gloves and they should not enter the rooms without personal protective equipment. They should keep a distance of 1.5 metres while providing food.

Cleaning the rooms is a job left to the occupants and they should be given material for the purpose. If they are unable to do it, volunteers can do it in line with the protocol. If the quarantine facility has public toilets, occupants should use only the ones marked for them. They are also barred from venturing out of their rooms and interacting with others in adjacent rooms. A protocol had been prepared for managing food or other waste from the rooms and cleaning the articles being used by the occupants.