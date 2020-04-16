Number of patients goes up to 18 in Kozhikode

Even as the State government has proposed to include Kozhikode in the red zone where COVID-19-related restrictions will have to be continued for the time being, two more persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

They belong to the family of the resident of Edachery, a senior citizen, who was found infected earlier. One is his 39-year-old son who had come from Dubai on March 18, and the other is his 59-year-old wife. Their body fluid samples collected on April 13 had tested negative. However, those collected on April 14 tested positive.

With this, five members of the same family — the senior citizen, his wife, two sons, and another girl — are now undergoing treatment for the infection. Soon after the senior citizen was found infected, all his family members and contacts were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

The number of patients from Kozhikode has gone up to 18 now. Two persons each from Kannur and Kasaragod too were under treatment here. Nine persons from Kozhikode and two from Kasaragod have recovered.

Right now, 12,875 persons are under surveillance here, with 1,298 completing their observation cycle on Thursday. Twenty-eight are in hospital, whild 11 were discharged on the day.