Number of FLTCs comes down to three in Kozhikode district

Steady decline in new COVID-19 cases in the past two months

The number of first-line treatment centres (FLTC), which were launched to house COVID-19 infected people who are either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, has come down to three in Kozhikode district, with more people opting for home isolation and the partial reopening of educational institutions.

According to sources in the National Health Mission, the only functioning FLTCs in the public sector are those at the Lakshadweep Guest House and Government Homoeopathic Medical College, Karaparamba. In the private sector, Aster MIMS too runs an FLTC. Earlier, there were 21 FLTCs in Kozhikode district.

NHM sources said that equipment and articles being used at these places had been relocated to nearby government hospitals. Equipmentwas purchased in the name of these hospitals, they said. Some other equipment had been temporarily shifted to a facility at the Sarovaram Biopark. They could be transported to the public health institutions, schools or colleges, if there is any emergency.

Big halls, hostel buildings and auditoriums in schools and colleges were taken over to set up the facility earlier when the number of infections surged here. However, there has been a steady decline in the number of new cases in the past two months. Along with this, the government actively promoted home isolation too. The decision to partially reopen educational institutions were taken, and some of the FLTCs working there had to be closed down. A case in point was the facility at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut, which housed a mega FLTC.

Asked if there would be any need to start new FLTCs, a senior NHM official said that beds were vacant in government hospitals and patients could make use of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati as well. “More people are now preferring home isolation as well. If there are patients who do not include in these categories, the existing FLTCs can accommodate them,” the official added.