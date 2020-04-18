Number of COVID-19 patients reaches 20 in Kozhikode

The number of COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode district has gone up to 20, with one more Gulf returnee turning positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

According to a release by the Health Department, the 31-year-old patient is a native of Eramala. He returned from Dubai on March 22 and reached the Kannur airport via Bengaluru. He came home by a private vehicle and had been home-quarantined at Payyathur, Kunnummakkara. He was asymptomatic. He reached a Vadakara hospital on April 15 in a special ambulance and sent his body fluid samples for lab tests after it was reported that his colleagues had tested positive for the virus. He had been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said 10,012 persons were under surveillance here now, with 1,615 completing their observation cycle. Twenty-five persons are at the Government Medical College Hospital. Twelve persons were discharged on Saturday. Of the 20 who were tested positive for the virus in Kozhikode so far, nine have recovered. Two each from Kannur and Kasaragod too were diagnosed with the infection here, of whom the Kasaragod natives have been discharged.