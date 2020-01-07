NSS volunteers lend a hand of help to landslip survivors

Compassion was the only asset they had when they initially thought of building two houses for the two hapless landslip-hit families in Karinchola village of Kozhikode.

The dream took wing when around 14,000 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from various higher secondary schools stood shoulder-to-shoulder to mobilise nearly ₹16 lakh for the cause. Finally, the two beneficiaries—Sumathi Karinchola and Ananya Anilkumar—walked into their new homes after securing keys from Education Minister C. Ravindranath on Monday.

Apart from mobilising the project fund, the students who initiated the charity move had set a model by joining the construction work under skilled labourers. There were students from all the 139 NSS units in Kozhikode district to strive in a land where landslips had razed 27 houses to ground claiming 14 lives.

“A visit to the grief-stricken spot was an unforgettable experience for many of our volunteers. It prompted them to help their fellow beings tide over the mental trauma. Funds were hardly a problem as sponsors lent a helping hand,” said S. Sreechith, NSS district coordinator. He added that the students could complete the two projects within a year with support from various quarters.

On Monday, as many as 370 NSS volunteers joined the official key handover ceremony, which was chaired by Parakkal Abdulla in Kattippara panchayat.

They also gifted all essential home accessories and appliances to Sumathi and Ananya. To take the team spirit forward, they also announced their decision to construct one more house in the area for another beneficiary.

NSS volunteers said the houses were gifted to those who had been shortlisted earlier by the Revenue Department and grama panchayat authorities. The safe land for the construction of the 500-sq ft houses was identified by the government, they added.