NSS volunteers from WMO College interact with their counterparts at NIT-C

August 07, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

A group of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from WMO College, Wayanad, interacted with their counterparts at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) on Monday. The visit, coordinated by the Centre for Public Relations, Information, and Media Exchange of NIT-C, was organised as part of a social exchange programme. The NSS team, consisting of 55 students and two coordinators, also visited the central facilities on the NIT-C campus. A. Sujith, professor, Department of Chemistry at NIT-C, interacted with the students.

