NSS unit at St. Xaviers’ College to clean up beach

The NSS unit of St. Xaviers’ College, Kozhikode, as part of the Campuses of Kozhikode scheme of the district administration, has undertaken a project to clean up the Kozhikode beach on a weekly basis for a year. The cleaning drive will be undertaken every Friday with the support of the Kerala Maritime Board. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the project on Monday, while Regional Port Officer Captain Aswani Prathap will deliver the keynote address. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Umesh A. will be the guest of honour at the event, which will be presided over by vicar general of Kozhikode Jenson Puthenveettil, a press release said.

eom/Aabha