NSS to promote coconut cultivation in Kozhikode

5,000 saplings to be planted under Langali project

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Langali’ project of the National Service Scheme (NSS) for promotion of coconut cultivation in Kozhikode district.

NSS coordinators said the project would help realise the planting of 5,000 coconut saplings in Kozhikode district. All the 13,900 volunteers and their families will extend support to the initiative, which was part of celebrations to mark Kerala Piravi Day, they added.

According to project coordinators, Langali (Malayalam term for coconut tree) will reinforce the importance of coconut cultivation among youth and the scope of manufacturing various coconut-based products. The planting material for the scheme will be collected directly from agriculture farms, they said.

The first sapling was planted by Mr. Saseendran during the inaugural event held near the Government Guest House. NSS district coordinator S. Sreechith was present.