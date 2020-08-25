NSS to deliver Onam kits to needy families

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers in Kozhikode district will lend a helping hand to poor families this Onam by distributing over 3,000 special Onam kits. Nearly ₹12 lakh collected from like-minded people will be used for the cause.
Efforts are on to select the most deserving families from various villages and colonies for distributing kits. Higher secondary school students from 139 NSS units will support the purchase of essential items, packaging, and door delivery.
NSS district coordinator S. Sreechith said the kits, each worth ₹400, would have all essential grocery items and vegetables. “We have named the project ‘Oppam’, as it largely caters to the underprivileged sections,” he added.
He pointed out that the project was launched on the suggestion of NSS volunteers themselves for caring families that were facing acute financial crisis induced by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Earlier, a bed sheet challenge taken up by NSS units for supporting First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) had been a thumping success in the district. Over 6,000 bed sheets were collected as part of the initiative. According to NSS coordinators, the total value of the collected products was ₹5.14 lakh.
The initiative to distribute electronic gadgets for online education of underprivileged students and efforts made to supply around 1.25 lakh masks too were notable interventions. On the District Collector’s call, there were also interventions to identify new blood donors to meet the requirements of government blood banks.
