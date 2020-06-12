NSO resumes sample surveys

KOZHIKODE

12 June 2020 00:10 IST

The Kozhikode regional office of the National Statistical Office has resumed the 78th round of the socio-economic survey, periodic labour force survey and urban frame survey.

A release said here on Thursday that Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts were being covered. District administrations and local self-governments had been informed of the process.

Containment zones had been excluded and COVID-19 precautions taken while interacting with the people.

Advertising

Advertising