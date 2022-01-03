Kozhikode

03 January 2022 22:08 IST

NRI summit on January 9

The Indo-Arab Confederation Council, on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, is organising an NRI Summit in Mumbai on January 9. General secretary of the counci Attakkoya Pallikkandy told reporters here on Monday that the event would be inaugurated by Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale at 5 p.m. at Hotel Metropolis, Andheri West. State Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will be the chief guest at the event that would be presided over by chairman of the council, N.K. Bhupesh Babu.

The award for Best NRI Service will be given to Federal Bank, Mumbai, while the Global Excellence Award will be given to the general secretary of Budget Hotel Owners’ Association, V.K.Sainudheen, on the occasion. The awards will be presented by Mr. Devarkovil. Economist Ghanshyam Chirankar will inaugurate a seminar on the occasion. Several diplomats, parliamentarians, legislators, industrialists, economists, and academicians are expected to take part in the event.