NRI Global to hold meet on Dec. 4

Kozhikode

10 November 2021 22:25 IST

The Indo-Arab Confederation Council is resuming its NRI global meet this year after the pandemic-induced gap.

This year’s meet will be held in Bengaluru on December 4 and will be opened by Governor of Goa P.S. Sreedharan Pillai.

Union Minister Ramdas Athwale will preside over the event. Several State Ministers, diplomats, expatriate industrialists, socio-economic experts, and academicians are expected to take part in the event.

The council, with its roots in Kozhikode, is now spread across the country with offices in Mumbai and UAE. It has branches in all Arab countries, besides the UK and the USA.

Attakkoya Pallikkandi, general secretary of the council, told reporters here on Wednesday that the housing project for expatriates was one of the prestigious projects being undertaken by the council this year and that the keys of the first completed house would be handed over at the global meet.

“Addressing the problems faced by expatriate Indians across the globe, rehabilitation of those returning home, and projects involving expatriate Indians in strengthening the country’s economy are part of the agenda of the global meet”, Mr. Pallikkandy said.

The meet will have experts from various fields talking on topics such as creative solutions to the problems faced by NRIs, motivating and encouraging those returning home, and creating awareness on the expatriate welfare policies being implemented in India. NRIs, who excelled in various spheres, will be honoured at the meet.

M.V.Kunhamu, president of the council, said that the governments were not paying much attention to the problems of the NRIs despite their being one of the main sources of remittances. He said that the council was constructing five houses for expatriates in different parts of the country. The first one in Palakkad had been completed while construction was in progress for two houses in Delhi.

Working secretary P.M.Koya, secretary K.T.Vasidevan and coordinator Dinal Anand were present.