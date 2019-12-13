NRC for all Indians could be next: Karat

The Union government is implementing the two-nation theory of Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar by enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be on its agenda next, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat has said.

He was opening a three-day seminar on ‘Democratising democracy’ at Calicut University at Tenhippalam on Thursday.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that we are finishing the unfinished task of partition. Which means there was no proper exchange of population. All Muslims from the western part of Bengal should have gone to the eastern part. And all Hindus from the eastern part should have come to West Bengal. We are facilitating it,” Mr. Karat said.

He alleged that the underlying purpose of the amendment was the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s genuine belief that all Hindus should come to Bharat and all Muslims should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh. “They sincerely believe in the two-nation theory. Even before Mohammed Ali Jinnah, it was Savarkar, their ideologue, who had already spoken about it,” he said.

Mr. Karat said the amendment cannot be separated from the NRC, which would be coming up next. All Indians would have to prove that they were the citizens of this country, he pointed out.

Earlier, Mr. Karat said that democracy was now very sick in India and a big dose of democracy should be injected into the democratic systems in the country which were visibly weakening and visibly wilting before our eyes.