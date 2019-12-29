NRC, CAA aim at alienating Muslims: Panakkad Thangal

Slamming National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA] Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama State vice president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal has said that they are aimed at alienating Muslims.

“India owns a legacy of togetherness and harmony. These are State-sponsored agendas in the making to alienate and exile Muslim community. These agendas tarnish the image of the country and the very idea of being a secular country,” Thangal said while delivering the inaugural address at the valedictory session of the 60th annual conference of of Samastha Kerala Jam’iyyathul Mu’allimeen Central Council here on Sunday.

Samastha president Syed Muhammed Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal presided over.

Joint protest

Earlier, a resolution passed by the conference, called for joint protests against the CAA and NRC. It said the people of India, irrespective of their religion, caste and faith, should be up in arms against the Centre’s move to communally divide the country and show discrimination on the grounds of religion.

Madrassa fund

The conference, through another resolution, urged the State Government to take measures to strengthen welfare fund of Madrassa teachers. Abdul Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadav and Abdussamad Pukottur presented the resolutions. Shaik Fuad Mahmud Al-ghayyath and Shaik Musab Fuad, prominent educationalists in Saudi Arabia, Samastha general secretary K. Alikkutty Musliyar, Samastha Kerala Matha Vidhybhyasa Board president P.K.P. Abdussalam Musliyar, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham State general secretary Syed Muhammed Koya Jamullaily Thangal, P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and Abdussamad Samadani also attended the event.