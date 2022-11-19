Now, tax collection scam rocks Kozhikode Corporation

November 19, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the unearthing of the tax collection scam in the Kozhikode Corporation, the civic body’s Secretary has come up with an explanation. However, the United Democratic Front (UDF) council party, which forms a majority of the Opposition in the Corporation council, has alleged that the Secretary’s explanation was exaggerated and misleading.

Reports of discrepancies in tax collection, a fresh challenge for the Corporation that is already on the rocks following building number and backdoor appointment scams, came up in the past couple of days. The UDF had complained to the Regional Joint Director of Local Self Governments alleging discrepancies and financial irregularities in the revenue section of the Corporation.

UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhita and councillor K. Moideen Koya pointed out in a complaint that the tax collected by bill collectors from various establishments were not remitted to the Corporation. The tax collectors give receipts to the remitters, but the amounts mentioned in the receipts is often different from those in their copies. The amount specified in the copy is the one entered in the Corporation register. Thus the difference in sum goes to the bill collectors. The fraud came to light after some consumers had complained.

Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini explained that the issue had come to the notice of the Corporation much earlier, and that an investigation was on. The Corporation has identified a fraud of ₹5,000, she said. Two bill collectors, who were temporary employees of the Corporation and had completed their tenure in March 2022, are under the scanner. However, the Corporation is yet to file a police complaint, which has irked the Opposition.

“The Secretary’s admission does not resolve the issue. The discrepancies pertain to the 2017-18 period. The Corporation has made no efforts to detect similar frauds,” Ms. Shobhita said in a press release. The two bill collectors who have been found guilty have been working in the Corporation for 10 years, she said, and questioned as to why the Secretary kept the matter under wraps.