Now, online arts, sports classes for students in Kozhikode

Vidyaravam, a project by Samagra Shiksha Keralam, launched in district

Students in aided and government schools in the district will now get arts, sports and work experience classes online, with Minister for Education C. Ravindranath on Sunday opening the Kozhikode district-level launch of ‘Vidyaravam’, a project by Samagra Shiksha Keralam (SSK).

A release said that the expertise of arts and sports teachers, academics, and other experts would be utilised for the project. Students of classes 1 to 9 will benefit from the project. Classes will be divided into arts, education, sports, and work experience. The project aims to enhance the creative instincts and aptitude of students and by utilising their interests in arts and sports, it will enhance their learning abilities, the release added.

Sources in the SSK pointed out that both children and parents were going through a difficult phase in the pandemic period. The project will help them overcome the tough phase. There will be academic groups for music teachers, art teachers, sports teachers, and work experience teachers. They will prepare videos and online learning modules. Educational officers, faculty from the District Institute of Education and Training, and trainers, apart from SSK staff, will be involved in the project.

The videos prepared by the academic groups will be circulated among the 15 block resource centres in the district, which will take them out to the schools under their jurisdiction. The respective teachers will circulate them through parents’ groups and class groups. Students who exhibit their talents through the project will be given special training through a ‘talent lab’ system, the release said.