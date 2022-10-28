Nova nutmeg, named after a farmer’s daughter, proves a hit

The high-yielding variety was identified by Saji Mathew of Kozhikode through analysis of over 1,000 seedling progenies

A. Mithosh Joseph Kozhikode
October 28, 2022 19:12 IST

Saji Mathew and his daughter Nova Maria Thomas near a Nova nutmeg plant in their farm at Kallanode in Kozhikode district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

If variety is the spice of life, there is a farmer in Kallanode village of Kozhikode who has developed a unique species of native nutmeg and named it after his one and only daughter, Nova.

‘Nova Nutmeg’, now popular as a high-yielding variety among large-scale spice farmers in various south Indian States, is also an endorsement of a farmer’s love for his girl child who helps him manage the two-and-a-half acre farm.   

“I am happy that there are numerous agricultural plantations growing the Nova variety. Even researchers from other States visit our farm to learn about it,” said Saji Mathew, the farmer who adopted a unique way to popularise his efforts. The 57-year-old said that over 10,000 nutmeg plants had already been sold to farmers from other States.

A winner of the State government’s Karshakothama Award, Mr. Mathew has been popular in his village for his unique experiments in planting rare fruiting plants and spices in around eight acres. “Nutmeg is still my favourite crop, and I feel that my daughter’s name will take it to more heights,” he added.

Various research institutions, including the Indian Institute of Spices Research, have included the variety in the unique collection of germplasm. Scientists have also recorded the maximum plant spread in this variety. The superior nutmeg clone was identified by Mr. Mathew through analytical observation of around 1,000 seedling progenies. It took over 10 years to get the high-yielding variety.  

In Kozhikode district alone, there are over five large nutmeg farms where farmers cultivate the species for its high productivity and resistance to infestations. They attested that at least 30 kg of nutmeg could be harvested from a tree a year if the weather was favourable.  

“During my college days, my friends used to call me ‘Nova Jathi’. At that time, I never thought that this plant would become such a huge hit among farmers and make my name popular,” said Nova Maria Thomas, daughter of Mr. Mathew. A postgraduate in English literature, Nova has been keen to assist her father in nurturing the plants and harvesting ripe fruits.

“Even farmers from Rajasthan and Goa come in search of this variety, and it is a pleasure to hear my name frequently during their conversations. Since the demand is rising, procedures are under way to secure patent for the brand with the support of the Agriculture department,” said Ms. Nova.

