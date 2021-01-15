Notice served on 61 polluting establishments

16 offenders asked to construct sewage treatment plants immediately

The district administration has served notice on 61 establishments in the city that discharge their sewage to either Conolly Canal or the Kalli river. The action came after a squad comprising officials from the State Pollution Control Board and Kozhikode Municipal Corporation inspected 101 establishments that are located near the two water bodies.

Among the identified pollutants, 16 that were found to be polluting the water bodies the most were asked to construct sewage treatment plants of their own immediately while the others that have received notice have been given three months’ time to do so.

Meanwhile, District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao said that strict action would be taken against those who discard waste in public places and in drains.