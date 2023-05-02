HamberMenu
Noted lawyer M. Ashokan passes away in Ernakulam

He was the special public prosecutor and defence lawyer in several high-profile criminal cases such as T.P. Chandrasekharan case, Madhu case (Attappady), Marad massacre, and Shaheed Bava murder case

May 02, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Noted lawyer M. Ashokan, a native of Kozhikode, passed away in Ernakulam on Monday where he was to appear in the High Court in connection with Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case. Mr. Ashokan has been a special public prosecutor and defence lawyer in several high-profile criminal cases such as the T.P. Chandrasekharan case, Madhu case (Attappady), Marad massacre, and Shaheed Bava murder case. He was special prosecutor in Riyas Moulavi murder case in Kasaragod.

Ashokan was the president of Calicut Bar Association in 2010, has been legal advisor to several public, cooperative and private sector enterprises, and governing board member of Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College.

He is survived by wife Sarala, daughter Vidhu, son-in-law Rajesh R. Pillai and grand child Aadya. His funeral will be held at his ancestral property near Gandhi Ashram at Malaparamba in Kozhikode at noon on Wednesday.

