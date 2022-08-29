Not recommended reinstatement of suspended officials, says Corpn. Secretary

‘They should not have shared Sanchaya password with others’

The Kozhikode Corporation is yet to decide on revoking the suspension of its four employees in connection with the building number scam.

Contrary to media reports that Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini has forwarded a file recommending to reinstate the officials to the Mayor, she told The Hindu here on Monday that she had not made any such recommendation, and that the officials, even if reinstated, would have to face legal action.

“The crime they committed still prevails, even if they did not do it deliberately. They should not have passed on their login ID and password to someone else, whatever the circumstances,” the Secretary said.

The four officials were suspended in early June as soon as the building number scam came to light on the grounds that their login IDs and passwords to the Sanchaya software were used for the scam. One of them was an official who acted as a whistle blower in the case, while another did not even know that he possessed a login ID or password, as he had never used it.

The move was criticised as a knee-jerk reaction by the Corporation, but the civic body maintained its stance despite numerous protests by a joint forum of employees for over a month. By the time the preliminary investigation was completed, it became clear that the officials had passed on their login details to junior officials for convenience, which led to their misuse.

The internal investigation by the Corporation as well as the departmental investigation highlighted carelessness on the part of Corporation officials, including the suspended ones, in using login details and passwords, despite repeated warnings against sharing them.

“The investigation is on, and if these officials are proven guilty, they will have to face legal action by default. However, if they are reinstated into service, we cannot give them the same positions they enjoyed before suspension, and they will have to face disciplinary action,” the Secretary said.