Not afraid of going to jail to defend party workers, says Satheesan

December 22, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that he is not afraid of even going to jail to defend party workers who are being allegedly manhandled by the police and pro-CPI(M) activists for opposing the Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme of the Left Democratic Front government.

He told the media here on Thursday that a case had been registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram after he rescued a group of Youth Congress workers who were chased by police personnel during a protest march the previous day. “If some people are thinking that no one will question those who beat up activists of the Kerala Students Union and the Youth Congress, they are wrong. If the police do not act impartially, we will strike back. There is no other option,” Mr. Satheesan said.

He claimed that a policeman had torn the dress of a Youth Congress worker during the protest in the State capital on Wednesday. “The Chief Minister should not think that I will get scared if am being made the first accused in a case. If our children are jailed for no reason, I will also accompany them,” Mr. Satheesan said.

He later attended the ‘Vicharana Sadas’ protest event of the United Democratic Front in Perambra and Balussery Assembly constituencies.

Congress protests against Kerala Police’s ‘high-handedness’ turn violent in many parts of State
Kozhikode / state politics / politics

