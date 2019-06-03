Not a home away from home

Paying guest accommodations, chosen by working women and college students as a convenient alternative to the inflexible hostel system, continues to be a lucrative side hustle for many home owners in Kozhikode city.

But, the guests living on such premises believe that their complaints or needs get little consideration from the hosts.

For instance, a young civil engineer from Kannur who is now staying at a ‘PG’ in the city says her hosts often go on two or three days’ vacation, shutting down the facility and without making alternative arrangement for the guests. On such occasions, she says, the guests are supposed to find their own temporary accommodation in the city, which is quite a harrowing experience.

She says that PG accommodations that charge ₹4,500 and upwards a month do not cut down the rent on such occasions. The guests are compelled to agree as they have no other viable options. In spite of this, many guests opt for PG accommodation as it gives them the ambiance of home and security. She points out that there are a lot of restrictions on personal freedom, but the guests learn to live with such regulations to save on cost.

Flexible timing is also often a hollow promise. Not many PG owners are comfortable with taking in women who have late-night work shifts.