North Kerala farmers face a double whammy

COVID lockdown, non-payment of dues leave them in dire straits

Farmers in north Kerala have been hit by the double whammy of COVID lockdown and non-payment of dues for produce auctioned at the Agricultural Urban Wholesale Market at Vengeri for over six months.

Scores of them have not been reimbursed for the vegetables and fruits, especially banana and plantain, sold at the market since August last. “My payment of ₹4.75 lakh is pending for nearly 10 months. Now I am forced to take a loan and even pledge gold ornaments of my wife to carry on with farming,” said Saji Penakkavil, a farmer.

About 200 farmers from Malappuram, Kannur, Palakkad and Kozhikode have registered with the Vengeri market to sell produce harvested on their land. The non-payment of dues has compelled many to sell their produce at low prices to local vendors or even leave vegetables rotting on farmlands because the Horticorp has stopped transport subsidy.

The reimbursement due to each farmer varies. While P. Abdullakutty of Manjeri has to receive around ₹6 lakh, Roy Mathew of Puthuppady is waiting payment of ₹1.25 lakh. “We are not seeking any benefits from the government, but only asking to be paid our money. This is injustice done to farmers,” said Mr. Mathew.

Farmers have been knocking on the doors of authorities for a long time, but to no avail. “Each time we received dusty answers from the officials. We are fed up with the excuses,” said Mohammed Haji, a 78-year old farmer from Mukkom who is yet to get about ₹1.75 lakh. “We have no choice but to stage a token protest next week,” said he, adding that the issue of non-payment of dues had been going on for many years. Kunnamangalam-based farmer Mohammed Ali said officials had been giving excuses that the payment would be done after the Assembly polls. “Sometimes they say the process is being carried out in Thiruvananthapuram,” he added.

A farmer from Koodaranji, K.A. Roy, said he had to receive a payment of ₹1.35 lakh for bananas auctioned to Horitcorp. “Besides, the farmers are denied the floor price fixed by the government for vegetables,” said E.P. Babu of Karassery.

Farmers have to be paid a minimum of ₹1.50 per kg for transportation of produce up to 25 km while the maximum allowance is ₹2.50 for a distance above 50 km for the auction markets every Monday and Thursday.