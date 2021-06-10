NoRKs happy over priority vaccination drive

Call to resume online passport renewal option as well

Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) who are waiting for their return journey to workplaces abroad have expressed joy over the launch of priority vaccination camps by the Health Department in Kozhikode district.

The mega vaccination camp, which was officially launched here on Wednesday, is the result of frequent pleas by various expatriates’ welfare organisations to the State and Union governments.

“We are happy that two major issues—priority vaccination and the option to enter passport details in the vaccination certificate using the official portal—have been addressed by the government in time. We have thus crossed our first hurdle to resuming work,” said Faisal Kannoth, district president, Indian Cultural and Arts Society, Dubai. He pointed out that the special drive, if completed in time, would help thousands of NoRKs awaiting a trouble-free return to countries like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Following complaints from NoRKs, people’s representatives too had taken up the matter with the Union and State governments. In their online petitions, they had pointed out that the Pravasi community members and their families were apprehensive of delayed action amid the pandemic scare and tightening of foreign travel rules.

Health Department officials said the priority vaccination drive on Wednesday benefited 380 persons who had earlier registered their names using the online option. The first phase organised with the support of the district administration, National Health Mission, and the Kozhikode Corporation will conclude on June 11, they informed.

On the other hand, relaxation of rules for those waiting to travel to the United Kingdom has given relief to many job aspirants. “I was asked to submit only a negative RT-PCR result for my journey from Mumbai. Meanwhile, many of my friends awaiting their turn to travel to West Asian countries are helpless in the absence of relaxation in the existing rules,” said Nireesh Antony who reached his workplace in the UK on Thursday. He added that there were no worrying technicalities interrupting his journey.

Meanwhile, leaders of a few expatriates’ associations complained that the yet-to-be opened online passport renewal option was troubling many who are waiting to return to countries like Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The matter should be given top priority, they pointed out.