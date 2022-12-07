Noon meal scheme: aided primary school teachers wish to get relieved of burden

December 07, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Head teachers of aided primary schools are not too enthused about General Education Minister V. Sivankutty’s promise to reduce their responsibilities related to the noon meal scheme for students. They want to get relieved of the burden and hand it over to agencies running community kitchens.

Replying to a submission by Mons Joseph, MLA, in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said the government was considering an increase in the daily allowance for providing mid-day meals to lower primary and upper primary school students and separate funds for providing milk and egg twice a week.

Functionaries of the Kerala Private Primary Headmasters’ Association, however, alleged on Wednesday that the Minister was yet to implement his promise to increase funds for the scheme and provide an additional allowance of ₹20 a week for giving egg and milk. It was given in September when teachers threatened to stage a fast outside the Secretariat on Thiruvonam day. Though three months have passed, the situation remains the same, they pointed out.

The teachers said the expenses per student for the noon meal scheme, fixed in 2016, had not been changed. For schools with a student strength of 150, each student is allotted ₹8 a day. For those with a strength of 500 students, it is ₹7. Schools with more than 500 students will get only ₹6 per student.

Along with this, students should be given eggs and milk twice a week as well. Each student is supposed to get 300 ml of milk a week, the cost of which was ₹39 in 2016. The price of egg was over ₹3 then. With the recent increase in the price of milk and the rising price of egg, headmasters are finding it difficult to run the show. The price of LPG refill per cylinder was ₹420 six years ago. Now, it is around ₹1,110. Vegetable prices have also substantially gone up, apart from transportation costs.

A.J. Varghese, Kozhikode sub-district functionary of the association, said that though there was a noon meal committee involving PTA representatives and others to oversee the scheme in each school, only head teachers were made accountable for it. The association is now demanding that the responsibility be handed over to agencies such as Kudumbashree or other non-governmental organisations running community kitchens.