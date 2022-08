Non-formal Sanskrit course at NIT-Calicut

Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, has sanctioned a Centre for Non-Formal Sanskrit Education (NFSE) at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC) to offer a one-year certificate course in Sanskrit. The course commencing on August 18 aims to initiate Sanskrit learning and introduce science and literature in Sanskrit language. No prior knowledge of Sanskrit is required to join the course, a press release said. Classes will be held every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at NITC. Those interested can contact R. Sridharan, Coordinator, NFSE ( Mobile: 9495788136, E-mail: sreedhar@nitc.ac.in ).

