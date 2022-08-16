Non-formal Sanskrit course at NIT-Calicut

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE
August 16, 2022 21:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, has sanctioned a Centre for Non-Formal Sanskrit Education (NFSE) at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC) to offer a one-year certificate course in Sanskrit. The course commencing on August 18 aims to initiate Sanskrit learning and introduce science and literature in Sanskrit language. No prior knowledge of Sanskrit is required to join the course, a press release said. Classes will be held every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at NITC. Those interested can contact R. Sridharan, Coordinator, NFSE ( Mobile: 9495788136, E-mail: sreedhar@nitc.ac.in ).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app