Nominations invited for National Disability Award
Kozhikode:
Nominations are invited for the National Disability Award 2021 and 2022 instituted by the Central government for persons and organisations that have excelled in the service of the differently abled. Registration can be done online following criteria for various categories before August 28. For details, visit disabilityafairs.gov.in or awards.gov.in or call 0495-2371911, a press release said.
