Nodal officer to oversee work at Kuthiravattom mental health centre

February 21, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A nodal officer will be appointed at the Government Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom in Kozhikode to oversee the development work proposed there.

This was informed by P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, at a review meeting held on Monday. According to sources, a watchman, security staff, cook, and office attender had been appointed at the facility. Volunteers could be roped in to work as caregivers of patients. These steps are in the wake of repeated instances of security breach at the hospital leading to inmates running away from there.

Mr. Riyas said Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Ltd. (KITCO) had been asked to submit a final detailed project report on the master plan for the proposed development of the hospital. Funds for constructing a new block could be found through corporate social responsibility initiatives of companies. The District Collector and the District Medical Officer were asked to prepare a list of companies who could be willing to release funds. A meeting will be called by March 15 to discuss the matter.

